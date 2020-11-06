Come check out the newest Marines of Lima Company as they participate in a Motivational Run here at MCRDSD!!!
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 15:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755990
|VIRIN:
|200611-M-HJ365-008
|Filename:
|DOD_107852331
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lima Company Motivational Run, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT