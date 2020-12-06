In this video, U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command's 40th Commander, Colonel Gavin Gardner, introduces himself to the JMC workforce.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 16:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|755989
|VIRIN:
|200612-A-YZ466-286
|PIN:
|61120
|Filename:
|DOD_107852324
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JMC Commander COL Gavin Gardner Workforce Message, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT