Dam Good Time

U.S. Marines with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct demolitions of 12 dams on the Holy Jim Trail in Cleveland National Forest in Silverado, California, on June 1, 2020, through June 5, 2020. Working in tandem with the U.S. Forest Services and U.S. Forestry Services Trabuco Fire Station #18, 1st MLG Marines helped restore the environment to its natural state during the five-day operation. The project was part of the Department of Defense's Innovation Readiness Training, which pairs civic projects in the United States with military training opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video By Lance Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)
06.01.2020
06.12.2020
|Package
|755984
|200601-M-NB717-002
|DOD_107852177
|00:00:45
CA, US
|3
|2
|2
|0
