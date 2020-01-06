Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dam Good Time

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Miah Nielsen 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, conduct demolitions of 12 dams on the Holy Jim Trail in Cleveland National Forest in Silverado, California, on June 1, 2020, through June 5, 2020. Working in tandem with the U.S. Forest Services and U.S. Forestry Services Trabuco Fire Station #18, 1st MLG Marines helped restore the environment to its natural state during the five-day operation. The project was part of the Department of Defense's Innovation Readiness Training, which pairs civic projects in the United States with military training opportunities. (U.S. Marine Corps Video By Lance Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 15:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755984
    VIRIN: 200601-M-NB717-002
    Filename: DOD_107852177
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dam Good Time, by LCpl Miah Nielsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

