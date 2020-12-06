Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    245th Army Birthday Cake Cutting

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The Army Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony will be held in the Pentagon Auditorium on June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT. The hosts for this event will be The Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, The Chief of Staff of the Army General James C. McConville and the Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston. This event celebrates the U.S Army`s 245th Birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:13:59
    Location: DC, US
    TAGS

    Army Birthday
    Ryan McCarthy
    James C. McConville
