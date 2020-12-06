The Army Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony will be held in the Pentagon Auditorium on June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT. The hosts for this event will be The Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, The Chief of Staff of the Army General James C. McConville and the Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston. This event celebrates the U.S Army`s 245th Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 14:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755982
|Filename:
|DOD_107852165
|Length:
|00:13:59
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 245th Army Birthday Cake Cutting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT