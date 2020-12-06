245th Army Birthday Cake Cutting

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony will be held in the Pentagon Auditorium on June 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT. The hosts for this event will be The Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, The Chief of Staff of the Army General James C. McConville and the Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston. This event celebrates the U.S Army`s 245th Birthday.