    75th Ranger Regiment: Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2020

    Video by Spc. Garrett Shreffler 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1, held by the 75th Ranger Regiment, at Fort Benning, Georgia. (US. Army video by Spc. Garrett Shreffler)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 14:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755977
    VIRIN: 200402-A-DG702-0001
    Filename: DOD_107852127
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Ranger Regiment: Ranger Assessment and Selection Program 1, by SPC Garrett Shreffler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

