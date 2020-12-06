88 ABW Change of Command

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Thomas P. Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, relinquishes command of the 88th ABW to Col. Patrick G. Miller in a private change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, June 12, 2020. The commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation oversees one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force with more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)