88 ABW Change of Command

Col. Thomas P. Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, relinquishes command of the 88th ABW to Col. Patrick G. Miller in a private change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, June 12, 2020. The commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation oversees one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force with more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
06.12.2020
06.12.2020
Briefings
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
