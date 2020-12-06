Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88 ABW Change of Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Airman 1st Class Jack Gardner and Ryan Law

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Thomas P. Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, relinquishes command of the 88th ABW to Col. Patrick G. Miller in a private change of command ceremony at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Ohio, June 12, 2020. The commander of the 88th Air Base Wing and Installation oversees one of the largest air base wings in the Air Force with more than 5,000 Air Force military, civilian and contractor employees. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

