BALTOPS2020

German Navy Frigate FGS Luebeck (F214) practices a personnel transfer via airlift in the Baltic Sea during BALTOPS 2020, June 8. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (Photo courtesy of the German Navy)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 14:01
|Category:
|Video ID:
|755973
|VIRIN:
|200608-N-NO901-0024
|Filename:
|DOD_107852092
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
