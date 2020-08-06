Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BALTOPS2020

    ITALY

    06.08.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    German Navy Frigate FGS Luebeck (F214) practices a personnel transfer via airlift in the Baltic Sea during BALTOPS 2020, June 8. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (Photo courtesy of the German Navy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 14:01
    Category:
    Video ID: 755973
    VIRIN: 200608-N-NO901-0024
    Filename: DOD_107852092
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BALTOPS2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

