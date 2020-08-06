BALTOPS2020

BALTIC SEA (June 8, 2020) German Navy supply ship FGS Rhoen (A1443) passes German Navy Frigate FGS Luebeck (F214) in the Baltic Sea during BALTOPS 2020, June 8. BALTOPS is the premier annual maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic region, enhancing flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations. (Photo courtesy of the German Navy)
