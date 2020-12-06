Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive & Armaments Command 2020 Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by R. Slade Walters 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    This is the video captured from the live stream of the TACOM Change of Command ceremony, June 12, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755965
    VIRIN: 200612-A-UR573-809
    Filename: DOD_107851892
    Length: 01:03:32
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Tank-automotive & Armaments Command 2020 Change of Command Ceremony, by R. Slade Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ceremony
    AMC
    US Army
    change of command
    Army Materiel Command
    TACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT