    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett Visits 442d FW

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristin Cerri 

    442d Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett visits the 442d Fighter Wing during her trip to Whiteman AFB. Barrett coined four outstanding performers from the 442 FW and received a tour of the A-10 Thunderbolt II. B-Roll package.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 13:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755953
    VIRIN: 200611-F-OQ630-233
    Filename: DOD_107851902
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: US
    Airmen
    SecAF
    A-10
    USAF
    Air Force Reserves
    SECAFFET
    Reserve Ready

