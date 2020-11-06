Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett visits the 442d Fighter Wing during her trip to Whiteman AFB. Barrett coined four outstanding performers from the 442 FW and received a tour of the A-10 Thunderbolt II. B-Roll package.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 13:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755953
|VIRIN:
|200611-F-OQ630-233
|Filename:
|DOD_107851902
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett Visits 442d FW, by SSgt Kristin Cerri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
