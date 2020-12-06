Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 23

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755951" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Inside AFIMSC,



- The Air Force Civil Engineer Center is leading the effort to replace an aging runway at Little Rock Air Force Base,

- One of our AFIMSC Teammates shares his story of resiliency and perseverance, and

- An AFCEC’s Readiness Lab study finds money savings in a simple chemical defense ensemble fix.



All this and more, in this episode of Inside AFIMSC!