In this episode of Inside AFIMSC,
- The Air Force Civil Engineer Center is leading the effort to replace an aging runway at Little Rock Air Force Base,
- One of our AFIMSC Teammates shares his story of resiliency and perseverance, and
- An AFCEC’s Readiness Lab study finds money savings in a simple chemical defense ensemble fix.
All this and more, in this episode of Inside AFIMSC!
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 14:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|755951
|VIRIN:
|200612-F-VX895-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107851890
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 23, by Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal, David Ford, Malcolm McClendon, Armando Perez and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT