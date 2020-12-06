Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 23

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal, David Ford, Malcolm McClendon, Armando Perez and James Truitt

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    In this episode of Inside AFIMSC,

    - The Air Force Civil Engineer Center is leading the effort to replace an aging runway at Little Rock Air Force Base,
    - One of our AFIMSC Teammates shares his story of resiliency and perseverance, and
    - An AFCEC’s Readiness Lab study finds money savings in a simple chemical defense ensemble fix.

    All this and more, in this episode of Inside AFIMSC!

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 14:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 755951
    VIRIN: 200612-F-VX895-0001
    Filename: DOD_107851890
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside AFIMSC Vol. 3 Ep. 23, by Michael Briggs, Shannon Carabajal, David Ford, Malcolm McClendon, Armando Perez and James Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

