Come check out Fox Company as they graduate from Recruit Training!!
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 14:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755950
|VIRIN:
|200605-M-HJ365-546
|Filename:
|DOD_107851879
|Length:
|00:27:22
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fox Company Graduation, by LCpl simon saravia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT