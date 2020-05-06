Alaska Army National Guard S6 4th of July shout out.

The Alaska Army National Guard S6 staff headed to Poland, wish their family and friends a happy Independence Day.
Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 11:30
Category:
|Greetings
Location:
|AK, US
Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
