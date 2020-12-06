Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fort Sill Army Birthday Message 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Buxton 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fort Sill Command sends out an Army Birthday message recognizing 245 years as a dominant fighting force with Soldiers on Fort Sill reciting the Soldiers Creed.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 11:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755934
    VIRIN: 200612-A-IN640-112
    Filename: DOD_107851729
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Army Birthday Message 2020, by SSG Joshua Buxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Band
    Lawton
    Fort sill
    Basic Training
    Veterans
    Army
    Artillery
    Band
    Drill Sergeant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT