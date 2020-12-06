Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIMD

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.12.2020

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    In this episode of The House of Wolverine, Lt. Robert Repp and AD1 Steven Lazio, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, talk about their division's responsibilities and the ship's jet engine test instrument (JETI).

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 10:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755921
    VIRIN: 200612-N-NO627-1001
    Filename: DOD_107851634
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Warfighters
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    Warfighting
    Aloft
    First In Class
    WARSHIP 78

