In this episode of The House of Wolverine, Lt. Robert Repp and AD1 Steven Lazio, both assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) aircraft intermediate maintenance department, talk about their division's responsibilities and the ship's jet engine test instrument (JETI).
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 10:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755921
|VIRIN:
|200612-N-NO627-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107851634
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AIMD, by SA Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS
