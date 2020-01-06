Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1 Bombers complete 24 hour training mission over Alaska and Japan

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    United States Air Force B-1 bombers completed a 24-hr sprint from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to train in Alaska and Japan.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 10:04
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1 Bombers complete 24 hour training mission over Alaska and Japan, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS

    Japan
    Alaska
    Dyess
    Andersen
    Air Force Base
    Air Force
    Training

