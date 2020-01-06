United States Air Force B-1 bombers completed a 24-hr sprint from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, to train in Alaska and Japan.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755911
|VIRIN:
|200601-F-YO204-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107851599
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-1 Bombers complete 24 hour training mission over Alaska and Japan, by SSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
