    Father and son

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Hageali 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    In mid-March Marine Corps Recruit Depot Paris Island began suspending base access to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Force Health Protection measures required the suspension of public graduation ceremonies.
    Here is the story of one Marine family effected by the COVID-19 virus.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 10:50
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:49
