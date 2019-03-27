Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    352 SOSS Exercise - Social Media

    THETFORD, NFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.27.2019

    Video by Airman 1st Class Antonia Herrera 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Special Tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, conduct a 352 SOSS readiness exercise on STANTA Range, Thetford, United Kingdom, Mar. 27 2020. The training encompassed D.A.G.R.E unit response, mission planning, SERE training, CASEVAC, TAAR and INFIL/EXFIL utilizing the 352d SOW's CV-22 Osprey and MC-130J Commando II. The exercise highlighted the use of the Air Rapid Response Kit, or ARRK, which is a highly mobile platform for the 352d SOW. The ARRK technology allows for a rapid employment capability to operate airpower throughout the SOCEUR theatre.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2019
    Location: THETFORD, NFK, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 352 SOSS Exercise - Social Media, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

