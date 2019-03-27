352 SOSS Exercise - Social Media

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755903" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Special Tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, conduct a 352 SOSS readiness exercise on STANTA Range, Thetford, United Kingdom, Mar. 27 2020. The training encompassed D.A.G.R.E unit response, mission planning, SERE training, CASEVAC, TAAR and INFIL/EXFIL utilizing the 352d SOW's CV-22 Osprey and MC-130J Commando II. The exercise highlighted the use of the Air Rapid Response Kit, or ARRK, which is a highly mobile platform for the 352d SOW. The ARRK technology allows for a rapid employment capability to operate airpower throughout the SOCEUR theatre.