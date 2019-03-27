U.S. Air Force Special Tactics operators assigned to the 352d Special Operations Wing, conduct a 352 SOSS readiness exercise on STANTA Range, Thetford, United Kingdom, Mar. 27 2020. The training encompassed D.A.G.R.E unit response, mission planning, SERE training, CASEVAC, TAAR and INFIL/EXFIL utilizing the 352d SOW's CV-22 Osprey and MC-130J Commando II. The exercise highlighted the use of the Air Rapid Response Kit, or ARRK, which is a highly mobile platform for the 352d SOW. The ARRK technology allows for a rapid employment capability to operate airpower throughout the SOCEUR theatre.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 11:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755903
|VIRIN:
|190327-F-SQ340-883
|Filename:
|DOD_107851565
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|THETFORD, NFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 352 SOSS Exercise - Social Media, by A1C Antonia Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT