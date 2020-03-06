Curbside Pharmacy Time Lapse

Here's a look at the 17th Medical Group Curbside Pharmacy service for retirees and their family members on a particular day - showcasing three hours of service in 30-seconds!
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 09:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755897
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-ED401-308
|Filename:
|DOD_107851482
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
