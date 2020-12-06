Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Democracy and Army Values Videos

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.12.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Mr. James Sweatman, occupational safety & health specialist, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, talks about democracy and the Army Values at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 12, 2020. (U.S. Army video by TSC Vicenza)

    TAGS

    NATO
    Democracy
    EUCOM
    Army
    Army Values
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    SkySoldiers
    USArmyEurope
    USAGItaly
    7thATC
    7thArmyTrainingCommand
    GarrisonItaly

