Democracy and Army Values Videos

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.11.2020

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Leonard J. Baird-Boyd, Customs Officer ASC 405 AFSB LRC, talks about Democracy and the Army Values at Camp Darby in Livorno, Italy, June 11, 2020. (U.S. Army video by TSC Livorno)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 04:29
    Category: Interviews
