Karina E. Tierrafria, Director, Livorno Network Enterprise Center, 509th Signal Battalion, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, talks about Democracy and the Army Values at Camp Darby in Livorno, Italy, June 11, 2020.
(U.S. Army video by TSC Livorno)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 04:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|755881
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-IG394-002
|Filename:
|DOD_107851210
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Democracy and Army Values Videos, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT