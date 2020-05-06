As Americans in a foreign country, having a valid DoD I.D. is paramount in the security of our installations. Expiring I.D. cards are extended only until June 30th due to COVID 19 disruptions.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 04:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755877
|VIRIN:
|200605-A-HK139-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107851174
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ID Card Renewal 2020, by SPC Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
