    ID Card Renewal 2020

    GERMANY

    06.05.2020

    Video by Spc. Catessa Palone 

    Regional Media Center (RMC) Europe & AFN Europe

    As Americans in a foreign country, having a valid DoD I.D. is paramount in the security of our installations. Expiring I.D. cards are extended only until June 30th due to COVID 19 disruptions.

