Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19: U.S. Forces Japan Announces HPCON Downgrade (Social Media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.12.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Media Center - Japan

    Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, commander of U.S. Forces Japan, and Chief Master Sgt. Rick Winegardner, senior enlisted leader of U.S. Forces Japan, announce the health protection condition change from HPCON Charlie to HPCON Bravo for service members in Japan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 02:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755875
    VIRIN: 200612-N-TH560-407
    Filename: DOD_107851137
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19: U.S. Forces Japan Announces HPCON Downgrade (Social Media), by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USFJ
    U.S. Forces Japan
    COVID-19
    HPCON
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT