Mr. Perry Doerr, Chief Training Branch, USAREUR Mission Support Element Vicenza, talks about democracy and the Army Values at Caserma Ederle in Vicenza, Italy, June 10, 2020. (U.S. Army video by TSC Vicenza)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 01:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|755874
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-A0923-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_107851135
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Democracy and Army Values Videos, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
