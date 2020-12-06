Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 245th Birthday Logo Animation

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan 

    99th Readiness Division

    Logo animation for usage in products celebrating the upcoming 245th United States Army Birthday. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 00:50
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 755870
    VIRIN: 200612-A-BH424-140
    Filename: DOD_107851092
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army 245th Birthday Logo Animation, by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    service
    tradition
    1775
    U.S. Army Reserve
    legacy
    USARC
    JB MDL
    bravery
    Army Reserve
    USAR
    Chaplain
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    U.S. Army Birthday
    JBMDL
    Joint Base MDL
    99th Readiness Division
    99th RD
    99th DIV(R)
    99th DIV (R)
    U.S. Army 245th Birthday

