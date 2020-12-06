Logo animation for usage in products celebrating the upcoming 245th United States Army Birthday. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Staff Sgt. Rodney Roldan)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2020 00:50
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|755870
|VIRIN:
|200612-A-BH424-140
|Filename:
|DOD_107851092
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army 245th Birthday Logo Animation, by SSG Rodney Roldan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
