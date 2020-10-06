Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Supports NASA/SpaceX Launch

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.10.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Claire DuBois 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    AFN Diego Garcia highlights Maj. Jesse Diaz, commander, 21st Space Operations Squadron, who speaks about Diego Garcia's role in supporting a joint NASA-SpaceX manned launch to the International Space Station. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Claire M. DuBois)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.12.2020 00:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755869
    VIRIN: 200610-N-UN585-1001
    Filename: DOD_107851089
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia Supports NASA/SpaceX Launch, by PO3 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    USN
    Diego Garcia
    AFN Pacific
    SpaceX
    AFN Diego Garcia
    Space Force

