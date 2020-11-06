The Aloha Minute is a weekly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), June 11, 2020. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH communication strategy and operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 22:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|755867
|VIRIN:
|200611-M-MO234-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107851051
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aloha Minute, by LCpl Jose Angeles, Sgt Luke Kuennen and LCpl Shane Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
