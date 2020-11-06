Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aloha Minute

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jose Angeles, Sgt. Luke Kuennen and Lance Cpl. Shane Linder

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Aloha Minute is a weekly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), June 11, 2020. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH communication strategy and operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 22:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 755867
    VIRIN: 200611-M-MO234-0001
    Filename: DOD_107851051
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aloha Minute, by LCpl Jose Angeles, Sgt Luke Kuennen and LCpl Shane Linder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Hawaii
    Amphibious
    Marines
    MCBH
    MCAS Kaneohe Bay
    Mokapu Peninsula
    COMMSTRAT
    Communication Strategy and Operations
    Project Power
    Produce Readiness
    Promote Resiliency
    Superior Installation for Warfighters

