U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground conducted an early observation of the Army Birthday on 11 June 2020. The modest ceremony was conducted in keeping with COVID-19 mitigation and prevention measures.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 18:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755832
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-FN832-206
|Filename:
|DOD_107850800
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Army's 245th Birthday, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
