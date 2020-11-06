Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Army's 245th Birthday

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground conducted an early observation of the Army Birthday on 11 June 2020. The modest ceremony was conducted in keeping with COVID-19 mitigation and prevention measures.

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground celebrates Army's 245th Birthday, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

