1AD Celebrates the Army's 245th Birthday

1st Armored Division leadership celebrated the U.S. Army's 245th birthday at Division Headquarters on Fort Bliss June 11, 2020. 1AD acting senior commander Brig. Gen. Matthew L. Eichburg spoke briefly as to why the Army has thrived for 245 years and how it can continue to thrive for another 245 years during his remarks. The oldest and youngest 1AD Soldiers cut the ceremonial cake as tradition dictates while the 1AD Band played the Iron Soldier March and the Army Song. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)