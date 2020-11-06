Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1AD Celebrates the Army's 245th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    1st Armored Division

    1st Armored Division leadership celebrated the U.S. Army's 245th birthday at Division Headquarters on Fort Bliss June 11, 2020. 1AD acting senior commander Brig. Gen. Matthew L. Eichburg spoke briefly as to why the Army has thrived for 245 years and how it can continue to thrive for another 245 years during his remarks. The oldest and youngest 1AD Soldiers cut the ceremonial cake as tradition dictates while the 1AD Band played the Iron Soldier March and the Army Song. (US Army video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 18:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755830
    VIRIN: 200611-A-AP391-886
    Filename: DOD_107850741
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD Celebrates the Army's 245th Birthday, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    1AD
    Old Ironsides
    Iron Soldiers
    1st Armored Division
    U.S. Army Birthday
    Army Birthday
    245th Birthday
    BG Matthew Eichburg
    Nicholas Brown-Bell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT