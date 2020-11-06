Between firing M77s and Paladins, trainees in C Battery, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery share their #whyIserve stories.
Thank you for answering the call to serve in the world's greatest Army.
(U.S. Army video by Judith Oman)
#Ready2Fight #MeetYourArmy #Fires #FiresStrong #WhyIServe #MissionNow #MissionReady #AlwaysReady #WinningMatters #AIT
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 17:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|755825
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-NU467-050
|Filename:
|DOD_107850688
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Why I Serve: C/1-78th FA, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT