    Why I Serve: C/1-78th FA

    OK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE)

    Between firing M77s and Paladins, trainees in C Battery, 1st Battalion, 78th Field Artillery share their #whyIserve stories.

    Thank you for answering the call to serve in the world's greatest Army.

    (U.S. Army video by Judith Oman)

    #Ready2Fight #MeetYourArmy #Fires #FiresStrong #WhyIServe #MissionNow #MissionReady #AlwaysReady #WinningMatters #AIT

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 17:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 755825
    VIRIN: 200611-A-NU467-050
    Filename: DOD_107850688
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: C/1-78th FA, by Judith Oman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Fort Sill
    Oklahoma
    Why I Serve
    428FA
    C/1-78FA

