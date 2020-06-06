Michigan National Guard Spc. Henreatta Smith, from Company A of the 156 Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Wyoming, Mich., works as a medic assistant with Michigan National Guard members supporting no-cost drive-through community COVID-19 testing in Holland, Mich., June 6, 2020 (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna).
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 17:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|755823
|VIRIN:
|200611-Z-SB302-0114
|Filename:
|DOD_107850682
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|HOLLAND, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Standing Together: Spc. Henreatta Smith Assists Community COVID-19 testing in Holland, Michigan, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT