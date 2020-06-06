Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Standing Together: Spc. Henreatta Smith Assists Community COVID-19 testing in Holland, Michigan

    HOLLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    110th Wing

    Michigan National Guard Spc. Henreatta Smith, from Company A of the 156 Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Wyoming, Mich., works as a medic assistant with Michigan National Guard members supporting no-cost drive-through community COVID-19 testing in Holland, Mich., June 6, 2020 (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna).

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 17:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755823
    VIRIN: 200611-Z-SB302-0114
    Filename: DOD_107850682
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: HOLLAND, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Standing Together: Spc. Henreatta Smith Assists Community COVID-19 testing in Holland, Michigan, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Army
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    nationalguard
    MIANG
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID-19 Aid
    U.S. Department of Health and Human Service

