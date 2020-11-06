Coast Guard medevacs man 10 miles west of Hernando Beach

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a man with severe abdominal pain from a fishing vessel 10 miles west of Hernando Beach, Florida June 11, 2020. The 49-year-old man was safely transported to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video.
