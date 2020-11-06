Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man 10 miles west of Hernando Beach

    FL, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ayla Hudson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medevaced a man with severe abdominal pain from a fishing vessel 10 miles west of Hernando Beach, Florida June 11, 2020. The 49-year-old man was safely transported to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    VIDEO INFO

