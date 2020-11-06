Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on U.S. Strategy for Women, Peace and Security Implementation Plans
UNITED STATES
06.11.2020
Courtesy Video
Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on U.S. Strategy for Women, Peace and Security Implementation Plans.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 16:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755807
|Filename:
|DOD_107850647
|Length:
|00:47:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
Flag
Asset
Washington Foreign Press Center Briefing on U.S. Strategy for Women, Peace and Security Implementation Plans
LEAVE A COMMENT