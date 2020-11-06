MCAS Miramar Marine receives award

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jake M.T. McClung, a combat videographer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during a ceremony on MCAS Miramar, California, June 11, 2020, McClung disarmed and detained and armed individual in the military housing neighborhood of Chesterton, San Diego, and held him until police forces arrived and arrested him. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)