Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MCAS Miramar Marine receives award

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jake M.T. McClung, a combat videographer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during a ceremony on MCAS Miramar, California, June 11, 2020, McClung disarmed and detained and armed individual in the military housing neighborhood of Chesterton, San Diego, and held him until police forces arrived and arrested him. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 16:25
    Category:
    Video ID: 755806
    VIRIN: 200611-M-KY522-457
    Filename: DOD_107850641
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Miramar Marine receives award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Diego
    MCAS Miramar
    Navy Comm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT