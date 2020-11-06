U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jake M.T. McClung, a combat videographer with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during a ceremony on MCAS Miramar, California, June 11, 2020, McClung disarmed and detained and armed individual in the military housing neighborhood of Chesterton, San Diego, and held him until police forces arrived and arrested him. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 16:25
|Category:
|Video ID:
|755806
|VIRIN:
|200611-M-KY522-457
|Filename:
|DOD_107850641
|Length:
|00:00:00
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MCAS Miramar Marine receives award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
