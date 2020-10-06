Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Change of Command

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony transferring authority from Col. Hui Chae Kim to Col. Michael D. Poss was held on June 10th, 2020. The ceremony was officiated Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough and Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division and senior Fort McCoy commander, also addressed the gathering.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 16:04
    Category: Briefings
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy MVI
    Fort McCoy change of command

