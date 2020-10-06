Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony transferring authority from Col. Hui Chae Kim to Col. Michael D. Poss was held on June 10th, 2020. The ceremony was officiated Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough and Maj. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division and senior Fort McCoy commander, also addressed the gathering.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 16:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755802
|VIRIN:
|200610-D-VQ984-526
|Filename:
|DOD_107850559
|Length:
|00:23:10
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Change of Command, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT