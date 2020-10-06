In the Spring of 2019, the Department of the Air Force released the Air Force Science and Technology Strategy. We take a look at some of the top accomplishments over the last year as we respond to the strategy’s call to action.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 15:18
|Category:
|Video ID:
|755801
|VIRIN:
|200610-O-HW161-218
|Filename:
|DOD_107850528
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Science & Technology Strategy: A Year in Review, by Bradley Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT