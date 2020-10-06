Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    G6 Section Spotlight

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Spc. Brian Pearson 

    46th Military Police Command

    Soldiers from the G6 section of the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46 talk about the mission of the section, and some of the challenges and rewards of working in the section in Lansing, Michigan, June 10, 2020. Task Force 46 is U.S. Army North's flexible, adaptable headquarters responsible for supporting Department of Defense COVID-19 efforts, and providing command and control over DoD military assets as part of Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of an all hazards event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident in the homeland. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brian Pearson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 15:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755799
    VIRIN: 200610-A-DI969-224
    Filename: DOD_107850529
    Length: 00:05:21
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, G6 Section Spotlight, by SPC Brian Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IT
    CBRN
    Peacekeepers
    G6
    46th Military Police Command
    46MPC
    46th MP Command
    DCRF
    Defense CBRNE Response Force
    Tech support
    Task Force 46
    46th MPC
    TF 46
    TF46

