G6 Section Spotlight

Soldiers from the G6 section of the 46th Military Police Command/Task Force 46 talk about the mission of the section, and some of the challenges and rewards of working in the section in Lansing, Michigan, June 10, 2020. Task Force 46 is U.S. Army North's flexible, adaptable headquarters responsible for supporting Department of Defense COVID-19 efforts, and providing command and control over DoD military assets as part of Defense Support of Civil Authorities in the event of an all hazards event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident in the homeland. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brian Pearson)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 15:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755799
|VIRIN:
|200610-A-DI969-224
|Filename:
|DOD_107850529
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|20
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
