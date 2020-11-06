The US Army conducted a 2.45 mile run at Fort Wainwright to celebrate the US Army’s 245th Birthday on June 14. Col. Adam Lange, USARAK Deputy Commander for Sustainment, spoke to soldiers after the run.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 13:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|755780
|VIRIN:
|200611-A-VV548-003
|Filename:
|DOD_107850230
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, AK, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Wainwright Army 245th Birthday Run, by SGT Christopher Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
