    Fort Wainwright Army 245th Birthday Run

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Dennis 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    The US Army conducted a 2.45 mile run at Fort Wainwright to celebrate the US Army’s 245th Birthday on June 14. Col. Adam Lange, USARAK Deputy Commander for Sustainment, spoke to soldiers after the run.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 13:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 755780
    VIRIN: 200611-A-VV548-003
    Filename: DOD_107850230
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Wainwright Army 245th Birthday Run, by SGT Christopher Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    25th Infantry Division
    Alaska
    US Army
    Fort Wainwright
    USARAK
    1SBCT

