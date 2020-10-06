307th Medical Squadron Deployer return

Members of the 307th Medical Squadron returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana from New York, July 5, 2020. The Reserve Citizen Airmen helped local hospital personnel battle the COVID-19 pandemic there.
