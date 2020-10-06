Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    307th Medical Squadron Deployer return

    LA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. 307th Bomb Wing Public Affairs 

    307th Bomb Wing

    Members of the 307th Medical Squadron returned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana from New York, July 5, 2020. The Reserve Citizen Airmen helped local hospital personnel battle the COVID-19 pandemic there.

    This work, 307th Medical Squadron Deployer return, by SMSgt 307th Bomb Wing Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New York
    deployment
    307th Bomb Wing
    307th Medical Squadron
    COVID-19

