Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Top Defense and State Officials Brief Reporters

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, Attorney General William P. Barr, and National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien hold a news conference at the State Department, June 11, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 11:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 755758
    Filename: DOD_107850003
    Length: 00:17:29
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Defense and State Officials Brief Reporters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT