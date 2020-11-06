Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper, Attorney General William P. Barr, and National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien hold a news conference at the State Department, June 11, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 11:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|755758
|Filename:
|DOD_107850003
|Length:
|00:17:29
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top Defense and State Officials Brief Reporters, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT