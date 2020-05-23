Minot AFB Super Smash Bros tournament

Senior Airman Zane Smith, 5th Force Support Squadron evaluations technician, explains a gaming tournament he hosted in Minot, North Dakota, May 23, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 11:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755757
|VIRIN:
|200523-F-AV821-693
|Filename:
|DOD_107849999
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|MINOT AFB, ND, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT