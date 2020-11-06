video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755756" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Happy 245th Birthday U.S. Army from the USAG Italy command team!



For 245 years, the U.S. Army has stood together with America to help save lives and protect our people and nation since June 14, 1775.



We are thankful to all those who serve in the U.S. Army and defend our country and way of life.