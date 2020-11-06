Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 245th Birthday, U.S. Army

    ITALY

    06.11.2020

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Happy 245th Birthday U.S. Army from the USAG Italy command team!

    For 245 years, the U.S. Army has stood together with America to help save lives and protect our people and nation since June 14, 1775.

    We are thankful to all those who serve in the U.S. Army and defend our country and way of life.

    TAGS

    Army birthday
    #ArmyBDay

