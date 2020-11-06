Happy 245th Birthday U.S. Army from the USAG Italy command team!
For 245 years, the U.S. Army has stood together with America to help save lives and protect our people and nation since June 14, 1775.
We are thankful to all those who serve in the U.S. Army and defend our country and way of life.
