Diversity in the Army

CSM Brian Hester, U.S. Army Central's Senior Enlisted Advisor, along with Soldiers and Civilians from across USARCENT, discuss the importance of fostering an environment that promotes and practices diversity, equity, and inclusion. The USARCENT team shared personal experiences based on race, culture, and different backgrounds they encountered during their time before and after joining the Army. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril)
|06.11.2020
|06.11.2020 11:00
|Video Productions
|755755
|200611-A-SG547-784
|DOD_107849983
|00:05:34
|SC, US
