Diversity in the Army

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/755755" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CSM Brian Hester, U.S. Army Central's Senior Enlisted Advisor, along with Soldiers and Civilians from across USARCENT, discuss the importance of fostering an environment that promotes and practices diversity, equity, and inclusion. The USARCENT team shared personal experiences based on race, culture, and different backgrounds they encountered during their time before and after joining the Army. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril)