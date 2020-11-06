Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Diversity in the Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SC, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril 

    U.S. Army Central   

    CSM Brian Hester, U.S. Army Central's Senior Enlisted Advisor, along with Soldiers and Civilians from across USARCENT, discuss the importance of fostering an environment that promotes and practices diversity, equity, and inclusion. The USARCENT team shared personal experiences based on race, culture, and different backgrounds they encountered during their time before and after joining the Army. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755755
    VIRIN: 200611-A-SG547-784
    Filename: DOD_107849983
    Length: 00:05:34
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity in the Army, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    Diversity
    Shaw AFB
    Shaw
    EO
    Inclusion
    Sumter SC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT