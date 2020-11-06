Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT Army Birthday Shout Outs

    UNITED STATES

    06.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Members of the Sumter, SC community give shout outs to U.S. Army Central, Headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base, SC to commemorate the U.S. Army's 245th Birthday. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 11:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 755749
    VIRIN: 200611-A-SG547-864
    Filename: DOD_107849936
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Army Birthday Shout Outs, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    Shaw AFB
    Shaw
    Army Birthday

