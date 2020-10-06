In an effort to mitigate a backlog of commercial transportation request this upcoming PCS season, for the rest the calendar year, the Marine Corps is temporarily authorizing P-P-M payments equal to 100% of what it would pay a professional moving company. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 10:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755748
|VIRIN:
|200610-M-DG494-759
|Filename:
|DOD_107849935
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: PCS Wave, by LCpl Fernando Moreno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT