    Marine Minute: PCS Wave

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    In an effort to mitigate a backlog of commercial transportation request this upcoming PCS season, for the rest the calendar year, the Marine Corps is temporarily authorizing P-P-M payments equal to 100% of what it would pay a professional moving company. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Fernando Moreno)

