Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RHCE coronavirus update: Social Distancing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    06.05.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Col. Rodney Coldren, the chief of preventive medicine services at Public Health Command Europe, provides an update on coronavirus and continuing to maintain social distancing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 10:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 755744
    VIRIN: 200605-A-GJ885-002
    Filename: DOD_107849926
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RHCE coronavirus update: Social Distancing, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    Public Health Command Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    social distancing
    face coverings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT