Col. Rodney Coldren, the chief of preventive medicine services at Public Health Command Europe, provides an update on coronavirus and how Europe has flattened the curve.
|06.05.2020
|06.11.2020 10:19
|Package
|755743
|200605-A-GJ885-001
|DOD_107849925
|00:01:03
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|2
|0
|0
|0
This work, RHCE coronavirus update: Flatten The Curve, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
