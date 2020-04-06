Capt. Megan Heineman, the chief of Entomology at Public Health Command Europe, discusses oak processionary caterpillars and their risk to humans and pets.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2020 10:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|755740
|VIRIN:
|200604-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107849896
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oak Processionary Caterpillars, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
