    Love Languages and Communication

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Video by Trevor Tiernan 

    67th Cyberspace Wing

    Chap. (Lt. Col.) Andrew McIntosh, 67th Cyberspace Wing chaplain, discusses couples counseling and how to best communicate with your partner.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 06.11.2020 09:50
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 755739
    VIRIN: 200610-F-YN705-0001
    Filename: DOD_107849875
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Love Languages and Communication, by Trevor Tiernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    67 CW

